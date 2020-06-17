AUBURN — With little on the night’s agenda, Tuesday’s meeting of the Auburn Common Council looked to future sessions.
Two citizens raised questions about Mayor Mike Ley’s proposed program to trap, neutral and release stray cats in the city.
Ley said he has not worked out the details of a TNR program, which he will present to the council later. The mayor said last week he has formed a steering committee to study the cat problem, with participation from the DeKalb Humane Society and animal welfare organizations in Allen County.
City Attorney W. Erik Weber said creating a TNR program would require the council to pass or amend an ordinance.
Weber and Councilman Jim Finchum promised there would be opportunity for citizens to speak about the proposed cat program.
“I guarantee we’re not all going to agree on this,” Finchum said about the council members.
Finchum also said a council committee will review the city’s noise ordinance and discuss whether the city’s housing authority and technology committee should be dissolved due to inactivity.
The council’s Ordinances and Resolutions Committee will meet July 7 at 5 p.m. in City Hall. A meeting of the full council will follow at 6 p.m.
Mayor Mike Ley said he intends to invite local charitable organizations to make presentations at council meetings on a monthly basis.
Tuesday, the first of those presentations featured Image of Hope Ranch at 5499 C.R. 31. Ley said he was moved by a recent visit to the ranch.
Alisha Shank founded the ranch with her husband, Randy, and their daughter, Alexandra.
Alisha Shank said the ranch serves children, teens, adults and families who might be struggling emotionally.
“They spend an hour together, releasing some of what they might be holding in,” she said. Approximately 75-125 people visit the ranch each week.
The ranch offers an equine one-on-one program in which young people bond with horses. Other features are a Family Focus program for families to spend time together and mentoring programs for boys and girls.
The ranch offers a pond for kayaking, paddle boats and fishing, as well as 3-D archery and preschool field trips. This fall, the ranch will open a Pond Life Discovery Center with a cabin and equipment to study the ecosystems of a pond.
“It takes a lot of volunteers to do this … there is no paid staff,” Shank said. “It’s therapy for them, too,” she said about volunteers.
Shank told council members how a 10-year-old, adopted girl with an attachment disorder went from being kicked out of school seven times to appearing four times on the honor roll, thanks in part to bonding with an affectionate horse. The girl now serves as a volunteer at the ranch.
“It’s amazing what these horses can do,” Shank said.
Upcoming fundraisers for the ranch include a golf event scheduled for July 31, a fall festival that has attracted more than 500 people and a coming hog roast dinner with ranch tours and an auction.
