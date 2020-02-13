AUBURN — Nine people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings Friday, Monday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I .
In a hearing Friday, Senior Judge G. David Laur sentenced Matthew Blair, of the 1300 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, to four years, which may be served on work release, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Blair received credit for 42 days he served in jail while the case was pending.
Judge Kevin Wallace imposed these sentences in hearings Monday and Wednesday:
Kimberly C. Kimball of the 3100 block of C.R. 10, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on home detention. She received one year of probation and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Kristine H. O’Patterson of the 600 block of Jefferson, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation through Feb. 10, 2021, and was fined $100.
Thomas J. Brown of the 100 block of Old S.R. 1, Angola, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on home detention. He was placed on probation through Feb. 10, 2022 and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jacob L. McGinnis of the 1300 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Milliman of the 2300 block of Northway Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 106 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 53 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 15 months and was fined $1.
Brittny Shoudel of the 1400 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, received a three-year sentence for possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony, and a one-year sentence for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. The sentences were suspended except 1 1/2 years, which may be served on work release. She received credit for 100 days she served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 1 1/2 years and was fined $1.
Jesiah Bany of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, Butler, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for five days he served in jail while the case was pending. He received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Lyle Schwartz of the 400 block of Franklin Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year, which may be served on work release, and fined $1 for fraud, a Level 6 felony.
