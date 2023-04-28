AUBURN — DeKalb LEADS, the community leadership program of Fortify LEADS, is currently accepting applications for the 2023-24 cohort season 4.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 26. Applications may be found at fortifyleads.org.
DeKalb LEADS is a leadership program with the goal of cultivating leaders who are well informed, well rounded, and engaged through training, networking and real-world experiences. The program’s mission is to drive positive change and civic engagement in DeKalb County.
The program is a 10-month program designed to empower participants with deep dives into important issues impacting our community as well as coaching and practices to hone leadership skills. The program exposes emerging and existing community leaders to the issues that face the region while challenging and engaging participants to strengthen the community through service and leadership.
With the community as their classroom, this program will challenge participants to become a community champion influencing positive change, taking informed risks and putting the good of the community at the center of decision-making both personally and professionally.
DeKalb LEADS utilizes actionable, research-based self-assessment tools including CliftonStrengths and The 6 Types of Working Genius. This self-reflection is a crucial step on the journey to deeper understanding of leadership strengths and growth opportunities.
In today’s fast-paced business environment, every employee needs to be prepared to take a leadership role whenever called upon. Emerging leaders of this community and those interested in moving their careers to the next level find this program personally and professionally invaluable.
Aspiring leaders are encouraged to apply if: they are committed to leadership and community stewardship, they want to build a diverse long-term network of colleagues; they have a strong desire and interest to promote the organization they represent, and they want to contribute to the community even after graduation.
The steering committee involves key community leaders from a variety of industries including: Brian Best of Ambassador Enterprises, Shannon Carpenter of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, Anton King of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, Sarah Payne of the Sweitzer Family Foundation, Chris Straw of Team Quality Services, Jason Sweitzer of Tempus Technologies, Tonya Weaver from the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District and Tanya Young of the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
To learn more about the services offered by Fortify LEADS, visit the website, FortifyLEADS.org or follow them on social media @FortifyLEADS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.