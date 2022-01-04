AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Dec. 20-29.
Charles Simmonds of the 1300 block of Pearl Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days.
Tabitha Johnson of the 1600 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Eliza Janes of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Anthony Lamm of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was sentenced to two days in jail for being a minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Johnny Graham of the 3900 block of Beaverbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Buenaventura Ramirez of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was sentenced to four days in jail for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
