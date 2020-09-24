Today
10 a.m. to noon — Car seat inspection clinic, Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana, 918 w. 7th St., Auburn.
Afternoon — Auburn Kiwanis Club donut sale, West Edge Mall, West 7th Street, Auburn; drive-through pickup only; chocolate $9 per dozen, $6 per half-dozen; sugar $7 per dozen, $4 per half-dozen.
6-8 p.m. — Cruise-in on the courthouse square in Auburn; free admission for car exhibitors and spectators; registration 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in cooperation with the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Friday
All Day — Auburn Kiwanis Club donut sale, West Edge Mall, West 7th Street, Auburn; drive-through pickup only; chocolate $9 per dozen, $6 per half-dozen; sugar $7 per dozen, $4 per half-dozen.
Saturday
Morning — Auburn Kiwanis Club donut sale, West Edge Mall, West 7th Street, Auburn; drive-through pickup only; chocolate $9 per dozen, $6 per half-dozen; sugar $7 per dozen, $4 per half-dozen.
Noon to 4 p.m. — Vintage car cruise-in at the Spencerville Covered Bridge. Free admission. Food trucks will be on site. Tables and chairs will be available, but visitors may bring their own lawn chairs.
4-7 p.m. — Pancake supper at the Waterloo/Grant Township Volunteer Fire Department on West Van Vleek Street, Waterloo; dine in or carry out; drive up service available.
All proceeds will go to the fire department for equipment.
Tuesday
1-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, American Legion post, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett. Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, DeKalb Molded Plastics, 550 W. Main St., Butler. Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Thursday, Oct. 1
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Butler United Methodist Women rummage sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler. Masks are required.
Friday, Oct. 2
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Butler United Methodist Women rummage sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler. Masks are required.
Saturday, Oct. 3
9 a.m. to noon — Butler United Methodist Women rummage sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler. Bag day. Masks are required.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Noon — Our Lady of Fatima 15 Decade Rosary, DeKalb County Courthouse Square, north sidewalk. Masks are required. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 925-9252.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
