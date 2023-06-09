AUBURN — A Rome City man was sentenced to three years in prison for burglary by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Mark Austin Singleton, 28, of the 4700 block East, C.R. 1000 North, pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of a plea agreement that included a fixed sentence of three years.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Singleton entered a homeowner’s garage in the 3200 block of C.R. 53 in Butler in December 2021. The homeowner told police he opened the garage door and there was a man standing in the garage holding rugs in his arms, the affidavit said.
Singleton told police, “I went to the garage to get a heater and he came at me with a bat,” the affidavit said.
During Monday’s hearing, Singleton clarified the man had not specifically come at him with a baseball bat, but was holding a bat.
Brown noted information contained in a pre-sentence report indicates Singleton has a psychotic disorder that is amphetamine-induced.
Brown told Singleton there is “no good ending” to the use of drugs, adding he hoped Singleton had sobered up while incarcerated while the case was pending.
Singleton received credit for 168 days served in jail while the case was pending.
