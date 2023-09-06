Eastern Star helping nursing homes, residents

SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star has a nursing home project to help elderly residents and nursing homes.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 2:14 am
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star has a nursing home project to help elderly residents and nursing homes.
The program currently assists residents at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler and Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
The Eastern Star aims to purchase items for these facilities that their budgets may not cover. Items to be considered for assistance are for their respective activity centers, library items such as large print books, watercolor paint books, gardening items for their courtyards, clothing and personal care items. The Eastern Star has budgeted $1,000 per year to assist The Laurels and Betz.
The Laurels of DeKalb’s outdoor garden received a five-piece patio table and chair set and sun umbrella to visit with family members. In addition, The Laurels received two outdoor patio benches and shepherd’s hooks and plants in the outdoor memory care living space.
Betz Nursing Home cottage green space received several new umbrellas and cushions for additional seating so residents can comfortably enjoy visiting their families and friends in a shaded, outdoor garden. The outdoor memory are space received games and crafts to enjoy during family visits.
The Eastern Star’s mission is to enrich the lives of elderly citizens living within the community by helping fill the gap between nursing home reimbursement and personal care needs and items that provide personal enjoyment for the residents living within these facilities.
