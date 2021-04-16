AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
John Hooker of the 100 block of East Lynn Street, Edgerton, Ohio, was fined $150 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kendra Slone of Woodwind Trail, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was sentenced to 48 hours in jail for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Daniel Cox of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 222 days in jail, with credit for 111 days served, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Thomas Patterson of the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for two years, and his driving license was suspended for two years.
Alexander Muzzillo of the 0300 block of C.R. 11, Ashley, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $100 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Todd Wulff of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine, Hamilton, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was fined $200, and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Jessica Green of the 2700 block of C.R. 38, Auburn, was sentenced to six days in jail for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
