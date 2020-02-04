AUBURN — The Early Ford V8 Foundation Museum will offer free admission throughout February for all DeKalb County residents as a Community Care Event for We Love Auburn month.
The museum at 2181 General Doolittle Drive southwest of Auburn is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are thrilled to participate in We Love Auburn month and open our doors to the community to come and experience our amazing facility,” said Joshua Conrad of the museum.
We Love Auburn month is organized by Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association. A full list of events for We Love Auburn month will be released as details become final. While several of these events are intended to be fundraisers for AMS’s downtown revitalization efforts, all are intended to drive traffic and engage the community in the downtown.
For more information, people may visit the website AuburnMainStreet.org, social media @AuburnMainStreet, or email information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
