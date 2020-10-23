AUBURN — The case of a woman convicted of swindling between $750 and $49,999 from DeKalb County physician Dr. Mark Souder “presents an intriguing story of wealth, greed, promises and deception,” according to an Indiana Court of Appeals decision filed this week.
Kattia Tarnow, 51, of Fort Wayne was found guilty of theft by a DeKalb Circuit Court jury in October 2019 in a deal involving an estate in Costa Rica. Special Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven of LaGrange County sentenced Tarnow to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except six months. She was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 75 hours of community service work.
Tarnow appealed her conviction, but in a decision filed Tuesday, the Court of Appeals found the state presented sufficient evidence to convict Tarnow of Level 6 felony theft.
In its case summary, the Court of Appeals noted that over the course of a decade, Souder provided money, he claims up to $500,000, to Tarnow for Tarnow to use to secure her inheritance from her deceased father’s multi-million dollar Costa Rican estate. Tarnow agreed to pay Souder a portion of her inheritance in exchange for his financial assistance, according to the court.
Tarnow never paid any money to Souder. She was charged with theft as a Level 5 felony, accused of the theft of $151,238 from Souder. The jury convicted Tarnow of the lesser-included Level 6 felony charge, finding her guilty of exerting unauthorized control of between $750 and $50,000 of Souder’s money.
According to Tarnow, her father, Hector, died without a will in Costa Rica in 2003, the Court of Appeals noted. He had five children from two marriages, and all of the children besides Tarnow still lived in Costa Rica at the time of his death. When he died, Tarnow’s father owned “a large parcel of extremely valuable oceanfront real property in Costa Rica,” the Court of Appeals said.
“The property was ‘title of the crown’ property, meaning it was originally deeded to Hector’s family from Spain. Although Tarnow’s mother and Hector had been separated for 20 years, they were still married when Hector died. A drawn-out estate settlement process ensued, the extent of which is fact or fiction is not clear,” the appeals court decision stated.
In 2005, a mutual friend introduced Tarnow to Souder. Tarnow told Souder that she was having trouble settling her father’s estate, which she told him was valued at $70-80 million. She asked Souder if he knew anyone who could help her financially with the costs associated with securing her share of the estate, the court noted.
Souder, in turn, introduced Tarnow to Auburn businessman Dean Kruse, who for a period of time loaned money to Tarnow to help her deal with the estate and secure her inheritance. He quit doing so when that business relationship soured, the court found.
In 2006, Souder began to function as a “consultant and advisor” to Tarnow and her family in settling the estate. In 2007, Souder began providing money to Tarnow to help her to obtain her share of her father’s estate. In return, Tarnow told Souder that she would pay him a share of her inheritance once she received it. Souder and Tarnow both referred to this as “the deal,” the court found.
Eventually, Tarnow would ask Souder for money almost daily. The amount she agreed to pay Souder began at around $5 million but increased over time as the value of the estate allegedly increased from $80 million to $140 million to over $200 million, the court stated.
Tarnow told Souder that the estate sold in 2011 for more than $200 million and that funds were held up in a Costa Rican bank. However, Souder never saw any documentation of any money in an account, the court found.
In August 2014, Tarnow sent an email to Souder reflecting he was to receive about $41 million for his part in helping her, according to the court.
Ultimately, Souder spoke to police and expressed concern about the possibility the deal was a scam. Eventually, Souder stated he was ready to move forward with an investigation, and a review of his bank records for 2015 showed 92 transfers of money from Souder to Tarnow and her husband’s joint accounts totaling $101,369, the Court of Appeals stated.
During Tarnow’s four-day jury trial, Souder testified that in total, he had loaned Tarnow between $350,000 and $500,000 solely for her to use to obtain her share of her father’s estate. However, he was able to document through bank records only $101,369, the court noted.
Although he loaned her credit cards, Souder never authorized Tarnow to use the cards for her personal expenses or gambling. He testified he never received any money from Tarnow and stated he did not initially cooperate with an investigation because he was still under the “illusion” that Tarnow could produce on “the promises that she had made,” the court noted, referencing transcripts of the trial.
The court noted that Tarnow does not dispute the evidence of the many transfers of money from Souder, but argues that the evidence shows “the prosecution of the estate was a legitimate endeavor and not a scam,” and therefore she did not create a false impression in Souder that he would receive a portion of her inheritance.
The Court of Appeals disagreed.
“We find that the state presented sufficient evidence from which the jury could conclude that Tarnow knowingly or intentionally created a false impression in Souder that he would receive a portion of the estate,” the Court of Appeals stated. “The state presented sufficient evidence to convict Tarnow of Level 6 felony theft.”
