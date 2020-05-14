Larry Dove
BUTLER — Larry Dove wants to bring his experience to the role of DeKalb County Commissioner.
Dove, 75, is running for the Republican nomination for the Northeast District commissioner seat in the June 2 primary election. All voters in the county may cast ballots in the race between Dove and Todd Sanderson.
The winner of the primary will appear on the final election ballot for November. No Democratic candidate has yet filed for the seat.
Three members make up the board of county commissioners. They serve four-year terms in office with a salary of $27,154 for 2020. Commissioners also serve as the county Drainage Board.
A resident of Butler, Dove has lived in DeKalb County for all but three years of his life.
“I have had great success with being involved in the DeKalb County Fair as president for 21 years,” Dove said. In honor of that role, he was chosen to carry Indiana’s bicentennial torch on the final leg of its trip to the DeKalb County Courthouse in 2016. He called that “a feeling that you’ll never, ever forget.”
Dove worked 28 years in car sales for Ben Davis Chevrolet of Auburn. Before that, he served 13 years as production manager over 17 Occidental Chemical plants throughout the northern United States in the fertilizer-chemical industry.
“I learned to deal with OSHA, the EPA and budgetary planning, etc.,” during his time with Occidental, he said.
From his travels, he said he learned, “One of the greatest places to live is DeKalb County, Indiana. People are friendly here, and very willing to help you, as best they can.”
Dove now works for Wal-Mart part-time, which he said “ends up being full-time part of the time.”
He added, “I love to work. I work hard, and I’ll do that for the people of DeKalb County, also.”
Dove said, “My goal is to try to represent all the taxpayers and get as much for the dollar as we can get. I would also like to see us do all the business in the county that we can and retain the tax dollars here instead of sending them out of the county.”
He added “I’d like to drive every road in the county and see if there’s some things that need to be done to the pavement and drainage. I think that’s my responsibility in northeast DeKalb County, which I’m going to represent, hopefully.“
Dove said one of his goals is to study the federal and state grant systems and work with them to make things better for the residents of DeKalb County.
“I’m a good listener,” he added. “This county is in pretty good shape, but like anything else … you’ve got to make it better.”
Dove answered questions on four topics The Star posed to all commissioner candidates.
He reacted to current discussions about moving the county highway department garage to the intersection of C.R. 34 and C.R 427, south of DeKalb High School.
“One of the things that concerns me is that for 28-plus years of my life I traveled that road to work in Auburn,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of traffic and young drivers. … I would think that would be a real mess in traffic. I don’t know why we would want to put something scattered out in the county and put it into a residential area.”
As an alternative, he said, “The more things that you can put together, the more efficient you are. Centralizing everything in one given area, maybe out in the county farm area where the new work-release office is … might be the best solution to that problem.”
County officials installed a metal-detection scanner at DeKalb County Courthouse entrance on July 1, 2019, and the commissioners banned visitors from bringing weapons and cellphones into the building.
“Maybe there can be some refinement to it, but … times have changed over the years, and security is the No. 1 area,” Dove said. “Possibly they can refine that a little bit, but I think the security has to remain there. We were probably one of the last counties to put security into place.”
Dove discussed the future of the county jail, now 35 years old and experiencing structural problems.
“If it needs to be remodeled, repaired, that might be one solution,” he said. “It’s in the downtown area, and that’s probably not a good place for it, either. Certainly there ought to be a solution — again, putting it into a central area with everything else related to county operations.”
A traffic roundabout south of Auburn at C.R. 11-A and C.R. 427 was proposed a year ago, but has not been discussed by the commissioners in several months.
“If they’re going to do anything to correct the traffic problem out there, they need to put a light out there instead of a roundabout,” Dove said.
