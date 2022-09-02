AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall fair is celebrating its 91st anniversary and will feature events for all the family. The fair has fondly become known as “America’s Family Reunion.”
The third annual 5K run and walk will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, at the YMCA of DeKalb County. The race begins at 8 a.m. with check in at 7:15 a.m. The event is open to all ages. The entry fee is $25 and a registration form is available on the fair website, DekalbCountyFair.org
Fair attractions include the the Midway with rides, amusements and food of all kinds to enjoy.
Entertainment on the ProFed Stage will include: the Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant Monday, Sept. 26; High School Swing Choir Show Tuesday, Sept. 27; and free live entertainment Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 1.
There will be plenty of new products to peruse in Indiana’s largest Merchant Tent. Poor Jack Amusements will provide many rides at the fair’s Midway. Everyone can ride Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a $20 wristband. Barbeque Alley will provide more food and game choices.
The sixth annual Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull will take place Thursday Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. The garden tractor pull will take place Saturday Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.
There will be daily parades, 4-H exhibits and open livestock judging.
Live free entertainment on the ProFed Main Stage will feature: country music from Larry Fleet, Megan Moroney and Side Piece Wednesday Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.; rock from Arena Rock Show and REKT Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.; rock from Set the Hook and Crush Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.; and country from Little Texas and The Band Cheyenne Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.
Fair guides are available at ProFed locations or visit DeKalbCountyFair.org for a complete list of events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.