AUBURN — DeKalb County employees will not pay more for their health insurance this year under a plan approved by the DeKalb County Commissioners this week.
Meeting in a special session to discuss insurance, the commissioners voted to renew the county’s coverage with Physicians Health Plan. Initially, PHP had requested a 28% increase due to increasing claims costs.
PHP at first lowered the renewal increases to 7.15% for the Preferred Provider Organization, or PPO, plan and 16.61% for the Health Savings Account plan.
Wednesday, the commissioners heard PHP had adjusted those increases to 7.78% for the PPO plan and 8.22% for the HSA plan.
Employee contributions will not change, and the increases will be covered by the county, Commissioner Don Grogg noted.
If the employee has an HSA plan, DeKalb County contributes to that plan if the employee also contributes to the account. The county will contribute up to: $700 per year for the employee only; $1,000 per year for an employee and spouse; $1,000 per year for an employee and child or children; and $1,200 for an employee and family.
