AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library staff members are reminding patrons that even though the library is closed to the public, library cards still can be put to use.
The library offers digital eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, and more through apps such as Libby, Overdrive, Hoopla and Kanopy.
The library also will be offering fun interactive posts, live videos and more through its Facebook page.
Anyone with questions about how to access digital resources or having trouble logging in may reach the library by phone at 925-2414, ext. 120, or by email at info@epl.lib.in.us.
