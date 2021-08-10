Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.