AUBURN — The Bar None Saddle Club will host its Fun Show Saturday at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
The horse show will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue all day. Admission is free.
A potluck dinner will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Hot dogs, drinks and table service will be furnished by the saddle club. Those attending are requested to bring a covered dish to share and pass during the dinner.
The show will feature halter classes and performance classes for all breeds. Mini horses will jump and traverse an obstacle course. There will be barrel racing for mini horses, horses and ponies. Many other classes are just for fun.
The Bar None Saddle Club was incorporated in December 1947 to promote the saddle horse in DeKalb County and northeast Indiana. This is the club’s 74th continuous year of sponsoring horse shows. Horses represented at Saturday's show will include Arabian, Morgan, quarter horses, saddle bred, Paints, Cobb horses and mini horses.
