AUBURN — Spaces normally not open to the public will be available to tour as part of Upstairs Downtown Auburn from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event is a self-guided walking tour of select properties around downtown Auburn featuring unique spaces. It is offered as part of We Love Auburn Month, which continues throughout February.
Tickets cost $10 to tour five locations and are available on the day of the event at any tour location.
Tour-goers will see spaces of all kinds, learn about their unique history and gain an understanding of the importance of downtown revitalization and preservation.
Tour locations are: Team Quality Services, 108 S. Jackson St.; Monarch: A Collection of Beauty Professionals, 215B N. Main St.; Carbaugh Jewelers, 108 E. 7th St.; The Auburn Hotel, 301 S. Main St.; and Ambassador Enterprises "310 on Main," 310 N. Main St.
