AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday commended a man with a history of substance abuse for apparently turning a corner and succeeding in a transitional living program.
“You’ve proven me wrong. I’m glad you did that,” Brown told defendant Jeremy Combs during a sentencing hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown said he had not believed that Combs would succeed, but he has.
Combs, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, had pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Brown followed the recommendation of DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe and sentenced Combs to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 124 days served while the case was pending. Brown placed Combs on probation for the balance of the sentence. As a term of probation, Combs must continue to participate in and complete the transitional living program he currently is in.
During the hearing, Brown heard that Combs has passed all the program’s random drug and alcohol screenings, attended all recovery and house meetings and maintained contact with his sponsors. The program takes between six and eight months to complete, the court heard.
Combs’ attorney, DeKalb County Public Defender Mark Olivero, said Combs has not relapsed for a year-and-a-half, but still needs structure that is provided by the program.
“You’re a different person than you were when we first started dealing with you,” Brown told Combs. “Congratulations. You’ve done a good job.”
In addition to his success in the program, Combs has obtained employment and is in the process of obtaining his driver’s license, the court heard.
“Thank you for seeing a difference in me. It makes me want to work harder,” Combs told Brown.
