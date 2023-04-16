Angola teen flown after Sunday crash

BUTLER — An Angola teen was airlifted to an area hospital following a single-vehicle accident at 2:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of C.R. 61 north of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.
Logan Trausch, 19, of Angola, suffered head injuries and extensive cuts and scrapes to both shoulders and arms.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash. The accident is still under investigation.
Police said Trausch was traveling north on C.R. 61 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when it left the west side of the roadway for an unknown reason.
According to a crash report, the vehicle overturned several times in a field northwest of the roadway. While overturning, Trausch was ejected from the vehicle. The truck came to rest approximately 50 yards from the roadway. Trausch was located approximately 30 yards from the roadway.
First responders rendered medical attention until the Parkview Samaritan helicopter was able to land and transport Trausch to the hospital for further medical attention.
Police said Trausch's pickup was a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments, Waterloo Marshal's Department, Parkview EMS, Parkview Samaritan and Jeff's Towing.
