AUBURN — DeKalb County is receiving a grant of $50,000 for stream design of Cedar Creek.
The Lake and River Enhancement grant was announced Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The grant will pay for designing of streambank stabilization at two sites in Auburn, said Allen Haynes, natural resource coordinator for the DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District.
The stabilization sites will be in Eckhart Park and between 7th and 9th streets, immediately east of downtown Auburn, Haynes said. The west bank of the creek between 7th and 9th streets is the site of a proposed future park, tentatively named Cedar Creek Landing.
Haynes said a previous LARE grant paid for a feasibility study of Cedar Creek completed in July 2019. The study prioritized project areas for streambank stabilization in the section of Cedar Creek from Morningstar Road to Eckhart Park in Auburn.
“Working with IDNR, the City of Auburn and DeKalb County officials selected two sites for moving on to the next step – design work for streambank stabilization,” Haynes said. “An application for a design project for two separate sites within the City of Auburn limits was submitted to the LARE program in January. This grant will fund designing how the work should be completed at those two sites.”
Haynes said after the stream design study, the next step will be a grant to complete the stabilization work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.