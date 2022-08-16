AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tristin A. Brown of the 7700 block of East 650 South, Hamilton, was sentenced to 547 days of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Courtney Diane Hiles of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, received a 547-day suspended sentence and 547 days of probation for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Katie J. Pocock of the 400 block of West State Street, Ashley, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 14 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for seven days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Shawn M. Utz of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was sentenced to one year in jail, with credit for 82 days served, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Alyssa D. Land of the 6300 block of C.R. 43, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Hunter Baines Shamblin of the 700 block of Tecumseh Court, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Shannon E. Aker of the 7800 block of Garman Road, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. His driving license was suspended for 45 days.
Zackery Emerson Zolman of the 200 block of Grant Street, Rome City, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 363 days.
