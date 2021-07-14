GARRETT — Volunteers from the Curiosity Shop in Garrett were treated to a luncheon Monday in appreciation for their efforts in supporting St. Martin’s Healthcare in 2020 and 2021.
Executive Director Tammy Stafford, RN, BSN, from St. Martin’s Healthcare, welcomed some 30 guests at the event at Timmy’s Celebration Hall in Garrett.
She shared the impact their support has made in the community in the past year to provide health care to under-insured and uninsured patients in DeKalb and Noble counties.
In 2020, $5 million in medications were provided to patients at no cost. Nearly 4,000 patient care visits were made, and more than 4,000 volunteer hours valued at $157,000 were provided, Stafford said.
A total of 1,345 lab tests were completed at the clinic for chronic disease prevention, and health and wellness education was offered by a certified diabetic educator.
Other services provided include mental health and counseling and improving coping skills; cancer prevention services; women’s health care testing, including mammograms and pap tests; and optometry care, preserving the vision of diabetics. Perhaps the most important service for overall health is dental care, Stafford added.
The clinic also offers discounted sports physicals for area schools for a $20 donation.
Demographics of patients in DeKalb County show Auburn and Garrett accounted for two-thirds of the visits, followed equally by Butler and Waterloo last year. In Noble County, half of the patients were from Kendallville, with 20% from Avilla and 11% from Albion.
Support for the clinic comes from the community in ways of grant writing, in-kind and monetary donations, fundraisers and organizations such as The Curiosity Shop.
Curiosity Shop treasurer Jerry Disque presented a check for $6,000 to Stafford at the event.
“The most important thing I wanted you to know is that last year we had more than 12,000 volunteer hours — even though we were closed — not only out in front, but it’s the back (room workers) that make it easy. It’s such a blessing,” Curiosity Shop president Connie Dicke said.
“We can’t do it alone, it takes all of our donors, and with the work you guys are doing, it’s amazing. Thank you, all from the bottom of our hearts,” said Tasha Eicher, CEO of Parkview DeKalb and financial adviser to the clinic.
“There is not another organization quite like The Curiosity Shop. Their mission is so unique. Their hearts are remarkably generous and thoughtful. It only makes sense for the clinic to say a formal ‘thank you,’” said Director of Development Grace Caswell of St. Martin’s Healthcare.
St. Martin’s Healthcare opened in October 2006 as an extension of St. Joseph’s Parish Soup Kitchen and Clothes Closet. The Curiosity Shop moved to its larger Garrett site in July 2016 and has seen exponential growth, organizers said. The Curiosity Shop first partnered with St. Martin’s Healthcare in 2019 to support its mission in the community.
