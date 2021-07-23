AUBURN — To be a master at your craft it takes dedication, time and perseverance.
That perseverance, dedication and a lot of hard work goes into every 4-H project exhibited during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair and the Summer Judging Open House.
Local 4-H members were awarded for all of their hard work so far this year during Thursday night’s Summer Judging Open House and awards night at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Along with the summer project awards, this year’s Farm Bureau Tenure awards, Tops in 4-H and 4-H Master Achiever awards were handed out during the event.
This year’s 4-H Master Achiever awards went to Grace Kreischer, an eight-year 4-H member, and Olivia Rigby, a five-year member. The girls were among six DeKalb County 4-H members recognized as Tops In 4-H.
Lydia Bennett, an eight-year member, Madison Haynes, a nine-year member, Matthew Jacobs, a nine-year member and Madison Schultis, an eight-year member were also recognized at Tops In 4-H.
Over their years in 4-H the girls have shown a variety of animals and have explored a wide variety of topics as they work on exhibit hall projects.
Kreischer, a member of the 4-H Power Club and Junior Leaders, is the daughter of Jason and Karla Kreischer. She shows sheep and cattle.
She said showing in the Supreme Showman Show with all of her friends was her most memorable 4-H moment.
Rigby, a member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons Club and junior leaders, said she enjoys being a part of 4-H, because it gives her another opportunity to hang out with her friends. She is the daughter of Russell and Jennifer Rigby.
She shows rabbits and enjoys the scrapbooking project.
Ten-year 4-H members Eliana Days and Lillian Tucker joined an elite group of individuals from the state earning the Farm Bureau Tenure awards.
Days is a member of the Fairfield Farmers Club and is the son of Kevin and Jamie Days. Tucker is a member of the 4-H Horse and Pony and the Nevershirk clubs and is the daughter of Dan and CJ Tucker.
In reminiscing about the fair Days recalled an experience her first year showing.
“My first year showing dairy beef I was freaking out because it was the first time in the show arena. I thought the judge was going to ask me a hard question and all he asked was if I was having fun,” Days said. “It made my day.”
As she looks to her future she is hoping to one day become a veterinarian.
“My goal this year is to win as a senior showman,” Days said. “Last year my steer just layed down in the show ring.”
Tucker shows a wide variety of species including horses, dairy feeder calves and steers. She may be best known, however, for being a member of the horse judging team.
Tucker, along with Kara Surface and Emilia Taylor, will be headed to Oklahoma to compete in the national horse judging competition. The team from DeKalb County has won at state two years in a row.
The Eastside grad plans on attending Ivy Tech College Community College before transferring to the University of Wisconsin.
Thursday night’s awards ceremony began with the Summer 4-H Fair open house. This year’s summer judging projects were on display and a silent and live auction was held with all proceeds going to DeKalb County 4-H. A freewill offering was taken for the meal of pulled pork, hot dogs and ice cream.
This year’s DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is Sept. 27 through Oct. 2
