Dan Braun, Republican
Candidate, District 1
1. Why should voters select you to serve as a member of the City Council?
I’ve been a resident of Auburn for over 30 years and in that time have watched and learned as the different councils, boards and commissions have done their job. Sometimes agreeing and sometimes not.
I think we have a wonderful community full of benefits that we must protect and improve as we continue to move into the future. With what I’ve learned from those observations and my 23 years of service with the Auburn Fire Department, I have a fair understanding of how things operate and I’m ready to hit the ground running.
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful council member?
First and foremost is my desire to serve the community and see it thrive. When it comes to government leadership, I enjoy researching options, soliciting public comment, and trying to determine the best path forward. I know I will not always have the right answers, but I am willing to do the work and have the conversations needed to help put the city on the best track possible.
In my past experiences, I’ve seen leadership that works and doesn’t. I desire to be part of a leadership team that does. I have a pretty firm grasp on the duties and responsibilities of City Council and the basic knowledge needed to make quality decisions. I also have a long list of contacts to help find the information I need to make informed decisions.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
My primary goal is to foster an attitude of service. As a council member, it will be my focus to research the items we are asked to consider and present the best options for the City and our residents. I want to be part of a team of individuals that can have open and honest conversations to explore all sides of an issue.
The city has seen a tremendous amount of growth and improvement in some areas over the past four years. It’s been fairly easy to accomplish with ever increasing property values and tax revenues. As the housing market begins to stabilize, it will be very important to be cautious about new expenses and make sure any investments of tax dollars will generate the best return.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a candidate, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
That was an incredibly regrettable situation that could have been handled much better than it was. Personnel issues like that are an unfortunate result of differences in opinion and management style and sometimes cannot be avoided. However, we have a responsibility to the employees and residents of Auburn to handle these issues professionally and with as little disruption as possible.
While I was an employee of the fire department, I saw the questions and nervousness every mayoral election presented, and I was fortunate to work for the same mayor for the majority of my career. I was also fortunate to have the protections of state law and the ability to appeal to the Board of Public Works and Safety should an issue arise. So for me, it’s going to be incredibly important that we establish a system of checks and balances across all departments in the City to provide the employees the feeling that their jobs are secure and safe as long as they give the City their best.
No city employee should have to fear for their job because some elected or appointed official wants to make a statement. As citizen servants, it’s the responsibility of elected officials to find individuals with the knowledge and experience to advise us in these processes. Only when we have that guidance can we best serve the residents. And by calling emergency services, driving on city streets, using electricity, or flushing a toilet, the residents of Auburn become our customers who deserve the best and most stable service we can provide. And that service should be provided by the best and most qualified employees.
Moving forward, all elected and appointed officials need to work together to determine the best system to provide that.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
My wife and I moved to Auburn in 1992 and raised three kids which kept us active as volunteers in many organizations. I have coached, or helped coach, about every sport offered to kids in Auburn. I coordinated a successful fundraiser for the DeKalb Central Music Association for many years, even after my youngest graduated. My wife and I are currently doing the best we can to spend time with our seven grandchildren in addition to being active and supporting members of the community.
I retired from the Auburn Fire Department in 2018 and am currently employed part time as the maintenance and safety coordinator for the Eckhart Public Library and take great pride in my effort to maintain the buildings and property that play such a significant part of what makes Auburn great. I recently completed the Indiana Master Naturalist Program and use those skills and knowledge to volunteer in the Indiana State Parks as well as Image of Hope Ranch.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
I care deeply for the people who live and work in our community and want to support their efforts to be successful in whatever endeavors they pursue. The only preset agenda I have is to do the work and the research to make sure that we as a city continue to grow and improve moving forward.
I feel like the most important part of being a council member will be to ask questions and seek the clarity that each and every one of us needs in order to make the best decision possible both for the people we represent and the City as a whole. I have completely enjoyed meeting and talking with the residents of District 1 these past few weeks.
I freely distribute my email and phone number and very much hope to continue those conversations. The only way to move forward in the best interest of all is to have open and honest conversation that should be held in the public view, unless it is of the most delicate situation.
As we move into the future, I know that there will be times that people agree to disagree but I don’t feel like there is any reason to not be able to have an open, honest conversation where everyone gets to share their opinions and know that they’ve been heard. Without a free exchange of opinions and knowledge, we cannot be successful.
