AUBURN — Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a kitchen Saturday evening, Fire Chief Mike VanZile said.
The fire was reported at 9:04 p.m. at 806 W. 5th St.
“Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a two-story house with fire involvement in the kitchen of the home,” according to a news release from VanZile. “Firefighters made entry into the home and quickly extinguished the fire.”
VanZile said the fire was contained to the kitchen area, which sustained moderate fire damage. He said the fire was caused by unattended cooking with frying oil.
All four children who were inside the home at the time of the fire escaped without injury, he said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within 10 minutes and remained at the scene until 10:01 p.m.
Auburn firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Auburn Police Department and Parkview EMS. A crew from the Garrett Fire Department was on stand-by at Auburn station 2.
