I was going through and filing away workshop attendee client files from last year and thought it might be interesting to share with you all, some of the answers from a questionnaire that attendees must fill out at the beginning of my workshop.
There are seven questions on the questionnaire and they are: 1. How would you describe your co-parenting relationship with your ex? 2. Are you here whether court ordered or not, in hopes of a change in your current co-parenting relationship? 3. Are you willing to make changes to better your current co-parenting relationship? 4. What would you like your ex to change, to make a difference in your current co-parenting relationship? 5. What is a change you could make, that could change your current co-parenting relationship? 6. Is your current co-parenting relationship affecting your children? 7. What grade would you give yourself currently as a co-parent?
As an instructor, I am actually most interested in answers to questions four, five and seven. Not that the answers to the other questions don’t hold value to their circumstance, but for question one, most describe their co-parenting relationship as tense, high conflict, non-existent, and not good and is why they are usually required to attend my workshop. For questions two and three, the general answer is yes.
For questions four, five and seven, it allows me to see where I am starting with each attendee, how they see themselves as a co-parent in their relationship, and it helps me determine how I want to instruct that class.
I pose these questions to you all as a way to face what is or could be going on in your own co-parenting, and then acknowledging if there are changes that you could make that would most probably make a difference in your co-parenting.
Here is an example of workshop attendees who were not willing to acknowledge any accountability for why their co-parenting relationship was where it was. This couple was court ordered to attend my workshop because of conflict in their co-parenting, but I do not allow co-parents to attend the same class so they attended different classes. On the questionnaire, his answer to the question, What would you like your ex to change? was “Not put untrue things in my son’s head. Help me make my son a better person and not teach him to lie.” His answer to What is a change you could make? was, “I honestly don’t know. I would like her to tell me what she thinks I can change.”
For those answers, I took note that he was accusatory in the first answer and was accepting no accountability in answer to the second question. This is very common and it is usually not until half way through my workshop when attendees sometimes acknowledge and accept responsibility.
Her answer to the question, What would you like your ex to change? was, “Learn how to communicate better. Not through other people and not manipulate and put our son in the middle.” Her answer to What is a change you could make? was “Learn how to communicate with someone who is toxic.” Same outcome ... accusatory and no accountability.
He gave himself a B as a grade for his co-parenting and she gave herself an F. I am sharing this with you all for you to see if you can possibly relate and for you to be able to answer the questions for yourself. No one will see your answers, so be honest. Maybe try to figure out how your ex may answer these questions. That could maybe help you see some possible ownership, no matter how small.
Here is a challenge. Answer the questions and then accept and acknowledge to yourself any ownership in why your co-parenting relationship is anything less than respectful and responsible. Remember, this is for and about the children and they deserve nothing less than respectful and responsible co-parenting from their parents. Also remember, no one needs to know your answers to the questions. This is about your own accountability about how you are co-parenting with your ex. What is your co-parenting grade?
I hope you all have a great week.
