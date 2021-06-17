AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley thinks seeing is believing, so he led a group of Auburn city leaders to Mishawaka for a tour Wednesday.
“I believe our entire contingent … enjoyed it, as well as being able to see all of the wonderful development that’s happening in and around downtown Mishawaka,” Ley said Thursday.
“I think everyone that went came away just as excited as I was.”
Auburn’s group included three Common Council members, plus members of the Plan Commission, Redevelopment Commission and Board of Works, city department heads and representatives of the volunteer Auburn Main Street organization that promotes downtown.
Mishawaka Mayor David Wood took the Auburn contingent on a golf-cart tour of parks and other features along the city’s riverbank. They stopped for lunch at a biergarten operated by the city’s park department.
“The things they did can be scaled down to fit Auburn’s downtown. I wanted our board members and officials to see that, first-hand,” Ley said.
“They’re just hitting on all cylinders. Development’s almost pouring into downtown” in Mishawaka, Ley added.
Nearly 1,000 housing units have been constructed in downtown Mishawaka in recent years, including apartments, condominiums, townhouses and villas, Ley said.
The newest development is a four-story building with retail stores on the ground floor and 239 apartments above. It features a large center courtyard offering a swimming pool and putting greens, coupled with a parking garage “that you would never realize is a parking garage,” Ley said.
The building’s 239 units are fully occupied, with one-third of its residents new to Indiana and 80% who are new residents of Mishawaka, Ley said.
“I think Auburn is poised to do the very same thing” with its proximity to Fort Wayne, Ohio and Michigan, Ley said. People would move to Auburn “to have a quality of place and live in a vibrant downtown,” he added.
“Mishawaka built their downtown around their parks,” Ley said. He foresees using Auburn’s Cedar Creek as the centerpiece of family-friendly attractions, including his plan to install a historic former railroad over the creek near 11th Street, connecting downtown to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
A trail could stretch between downtown and Eckhart Park on the city’s south side, Ley added.
“It’s just unlimited — the ideas and the visions … utilizing that creek as the catalyst, centerpiece of ideas,” Ley said.
