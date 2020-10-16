AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department, supported by DeKalb County Homeland Security, the Curiosity Shop in Garrett and the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, will host a drive-through, free flu vaccine clinic and food drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street in Auburn.
The vaccine available will be only for adults, 18 years of age and older. Free flu vaccine for DeKalb County school-aged children and their families will be provided at a series of separate clinics listed below.
At the drive-through clinic, a regular quadrivalent vaccine will be administered. Vaccinations will be given until 2 p.m. or until the supply is gone.
Due to the last-minute planning, the drive-through clinic will be modified this year. Participants will enter the fairgrounds from 18th Street, register, receive the vaccination in their arm and drive away. People coming to the clinic are asked to wear short sleeves.
For those interested, freewill donations of dried foods, canned goods or cash will be collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at the Garrett United Methodist Church.
The Health Department also is hosting free flu-only vaccine clinics for DeKalb County school-aged children and their families in October. Appointments are required, and no walk-ins will be accepted. People can call the Health Department at 925-2220 to schedule appointments. The department asks that anyone over the age of 8 wear a face mask and that everyone maintain social distancing.
Remaining dates for the child and family clinics at the Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn:
• Oct. 20 — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Oct. 22 — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and
• Oct. 29 —9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
