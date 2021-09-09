AUBURN — The fourth annual Monarch Fest will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Greenhurst Park Commons, 1740 N. Main St.
The free, educational event is for all ages. Those attending will have the chance to learn about monarchs, milkweed, culture and conservation; observe the monarch life cycle; discover life cycle crafts and songs; and learn how to tag monarchs.
Author Kylee Baumle will be selling and autographing copies of her book, “The Monarch: Saving Our Most-Loved Butterfly.”
Baumle is a monarch enthusiast, citizen scientist, and author. She is retired from her dental hygiene career after 38 years in both private practice and research. She lives in Paulding County, Ohio, with her husband, and their cat, Baby.
Monarch Fest is presented by Lisa Conrad and DeKalb New Tech World Bio students and teachers, with support from Eckhart Public Library, Monarch Butterfly Friends of DeKalb County, and DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation.
COVID precautions will be in place and masks will be available. In the event of inclement weather, Monarch Fest will move to the DeKalb High School auxiliary gym at door 24.
