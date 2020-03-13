WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district will implement “proactive and preventative measures” in response to COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, beginning today.
In a letter to DeKalb Central families dated Thursday, Superintendent Steve Teders said indoor visitor and spectator-attended large group school events will be suspended indefinitely .
The SAT test scheduled to take place Saturday at DeKalb High School has been canceled. The school district said students should contact the College Board with questions and rescheduling options.
At this time, outdoor school events will continue as planned, Teders said.
Teders said the measures are being implemented after careful evaluation of current information, including guidance from the DeKalb County Health Department.
The district will implement a new visitor protocol, in which visitors will be asked a series of questions before being allowed entry. Visitors, including but not limited to volunteers, parents, community members and any nonessential personnel, will not be permitted beyond the main office or lobby area, Teders said in the letter. The new visitor protocol will take effect beginning Monday until further notice.
Visitors will be asked: if they have traveled outside of the United States in the past two weeks; if they have had any direct contact with anyone who has tested positive or is under quarantine for the COVID-19 virus; and if they are sick, or have been sick recently, with a fever, cough or shortness of breath. If a visitor answers “yes” to any of the questions, access to the building will be restricted.
“While they may not have the virus, we need to protect our staff and students to the best of our ability by being proactive,” the district said in a statement.
In addition, no visitors will be allowed beyond the front office or lobby area once inside the building.
"The purpose is to minimize outside exposure in our buildings and eliminate any potential spread of germs,” the district said.
Also, anyone within the school district traveling outside the country should notify the school administration and, upon return to the United States, submit to self-quarantine for at least 14 days, Teders said. This includes students and staff.
Teders said the district continues to collaborate with the county health department, along with receiving updates from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Teders askedschool district families to stay tuned in the coming days for additional information regarding the situation and the impact on DeKalb Central schools.
