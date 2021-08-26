GARRETT — Charleston Metal Products, along with their employees, customers and vendors, held their third annual golf outing in support of the United Way of DeKalb County on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Garrett Country Club.
This community event raised $5,859 for the United Way of DeKalb County. United Way will use the funds raised to support programming in the areas of health, education and financial stability within DeKalb County.
The team of Jeff Wilhelm, Dink Tuttle, Tom Hollabaugh and Steve Mansfield took home first place honors with a score of 58. At second place, with a score of 59, was the team of Chris Kolmerten, Nate Kolmerten, John Axson and Adam Irmsher. Contest hole winners included Dink Tuttle with the longest drive, Spencer Buttermore with the closest to the pin, and Joel Conrad with the longest putt.
Charleston Metal Products thanks sponsors who made this event a success: ACG Direct, Antibus Scales and Systems Inc., Auburn Moose Lodge, Blue Water Thermal Solutions, Bodycote Thermal Processing, Business Impressions Inc., Capital Business Intelligence Inc., Curtis Wright Metal Improvement, Custom Coating, DeKalb Metal Finishing Inc., Dunham’s Sports of Auburn, Garrett Country Club, Haggard and Stocking, Kuster Trucking, Lockwood Welding, M W Metals, NCG of Auburn Cinemas, PHP Employee Benefits, Pranger Enterprises Inc., Precision Marketing, PrimePay, Shorty’s Tooling and Equipment, Tecumseh Packaging Solutions, TruPay, Vickie Burns and William Tucker Sr.
