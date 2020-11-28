Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
5 p.m. — City of Auburn Ordinance and Resolution Committee, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St. The purpose of this meeting is to review Municipal Code 34.50 Auburn Housing Authority, Municipal Code 34.95 Information Technology Technical Committee, Chapter 130 Offenses Relating to Public Peace (Noise), and update policies/process for tax phase-in.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, 213 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Park Board, utility office, 213 S. Broadway.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
