SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Covered Bridge is Indiana’s favorite historic resource, after winning a month-long Facebook playoffs.
The Indiana Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology declared the bridge the winner Sunday after several rounds of Facebook voting that began March 1.
In the final round over the weekend, the Spencerville bridge defeated the Posey County Courthouse in Mount Vernon by 976 “likes” to 620.
“After weeks of historic resources being pitted against each other to find the favorite Hoosier resource, we have a winner,” the Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology declared.
“We were a fan favorite!” Mary Hollabaugh Diehl wrote on the Spencerville Covered Bridge Facebook page, for which she is a co-administrator. “Thank you all for the last-minute votes last night that put us way over the top. I’m sure all the other bridges, courthouses, etc were deserving as well. But there’s just something extra special about our bridge and we just proved that.”
The Facebook page for the bridge promoted voting in the contest throughout the competition.
The division said it conducted the contest “in the spirit of Indiana basketball,” which in most years involves tournaments to decide state champions. This year’s basketball tourney was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We hope you found this fun, found some new sites you need to visit, and it kept your mind off the virus for just a few minutes each day,” the division said. “We started the March brackets to choose your favorite Hoosier resource. We know all historic resources are important, and we love them all. We hope this popularity contest has exposed you to some new resources, found your community pride and given you something to look forward to during your social distancing.”
In its description of the bridge for the contest, the division wrote: “The Spencerville Covered Bridge is located outside Spencerville in DeKalb County. It was built in 1873 and spans the St. Joseph River and was a Smith Type 4 Truss Bridge. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.”
In the opening rounds, the Spencerville Covered Bridge competed only against other bridges. It first outpolled an iron bridge in Starke County, and in the division finals it overcame the Friendship Stone Arch Bridge in Ripley County.
The division’s Facebook page commented that the Spencerville span easily won among bridges and was “a huge fan favorite.”
The Spencerville bridge then knocked off the The Hagerstown Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall and, in the semifinal round, the Anderson Public Library.
The runner-up Posey County Courthouse was constructed in 1876 and features Italianate-style detailing and arched windows. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
On the Facebook page for the bridge, Diehl updated followers on the status of plans to repair the bridge, which has been closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic since October 2018, after an inspection found rotting timbers under a portion of the span.
The first step will be to repair the structural support on the southwest corner of the bridge, where it has rotted due to moisture.
“If this is not fixed, it will gravely jeopardize the bridge,” Diehl wrote.
DeKalb County Historian John Bry has applied for a $50,000 grant to help with the cost of rehabilitation and reportedly expects a decision by May.
The second phase of repair will involve replacing its wooden deck. County Commissioners have agreed to donate the old deck planks to the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge for a fundraising project.
The County Commissioners have committed to the first two phases of repair.
“If we want the bridge back open to pedestrians and vehicle traffic — we need to raise $50,000,” Diehl wrote. “This is for the labor to remove the old decking and the labor to install the new decking.”
Bridge supporters are involved in several projects to help raise the $50,000.
T-shirts and sweatshirts with images of the bridge are on sale, with a deadline for orders by Friday. Details are on the bridge’s Facebook page.
Donations toward the bridge fund may be made to the Eastside Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 395, Butler, IN 46721, with “covered bridge” in the memo line of the checks.
Phil’s One Stop is donating $25 to the fund for each $25 gift card purchased, according to the Facebook page.
Plans are in the works for an auction and fish fry when state rules permit such gatherings. The event has been postponed from its original date of March 27.
A Butler Dental Group 5K with all proceeds benefiting the bridge has been postponed until early fall, the Facebook page says.
