Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Dec. 9-11, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Kelly Spallinger, 40, of the 2700 block of C.R. 41, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew Dobrovodsky, 37, of the 100 block of South Sheridan Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Dec. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Bates, 42, of the 400 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 10 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nickolas Patrick, 37, of the 700 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Dec. 11 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brian Auman, 40, of the 5900 block of C.R. 60, St. Joe, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Dec. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.