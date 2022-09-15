WATERLOO — The Baron Brigade Marching Band Invitational will feature 18 bands, plus the host Baron Brigade performing in exhibition, Saturday.
The bands will compete across six classes. It will be the first time for the invitational to be held on the new artificial surface at DeKalb High School.
“We are incredibly excited to have a total of 19 bands this year,” Baron Brigade director Shanna Lank said. “The growth of the invitational is 100% to (Superintendent Steve Teders) and the DeKalb County Central United School District for choosing to update our outdoor facilities, specifically the football field.
“There is not one competition we have attended in the past several years where we don’t march on turf, except for when we were at home,” Lank said. “Now, we can offer the latest and greatest with turf here at DeKalb.
“We’re incredibly excited to host all 18 incoming bands and are honored they chose us to host their band programs.”
The day begins at 3 p.m. as the Eastside Marching Pride opens Scholastic Class B competition, followed by Bishop Dwenger and the Bluffton Bengal Brigade.
The competition shifts into Scholastic Class A, with the Wayne Marching Generals at 3:39 p.m., followed by Columbia City, Northrop, New Haven and Snider. Scholastic class awards will be presented at 4:44 p.m.
Following a break, Open class competition begins at 5:40 p.m. as the Whitko Marching Pride opens Open Class D. Adams Central, Triton and Woodlan will follow. The Garrett Railroader Regiment will compete in Open Class C at 6:40 p.m.
Open Class B begins at 7:20 p.m. with Leo, followed by Huntington North, East Noble and North Side. Carroll will compete in Open Class A at 8:20 p.m.
The Baron Brigade will perform in exhibition at 8:35 p.m, with open class awards to follow.
The Brigade performed three of the four movements of its contest show at Bluffton last week. “The amount of excitement these kids had going into Saturday was absolutely electric,” Lank said. “They had such a good, positive vibe about them at Saturday morning’s practice, and that vibe continued throughout the day.
“We look forward to performing at our home show on Saturday night with some new sounds, visuals and music,” she continued. “More importantly, we’re excited to welcome the community in to check out what the Brigade is doing and see the new facilities we have here at DeKalb.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.