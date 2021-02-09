INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education has disclosed the estimated funds that each school district across the state will receive as part of the second round of federal stimulus dollars (CARES 2.0/ CRRSA).
Together, these school allocations for Indiana public and nonpublic schools total more than $881 million.
Preliminary planning allocations for DeKalb County schools add up to nearly $3.5 million:
• DeKalb Central schools: $1,222,403;
• DeKalb Eastern schools: $552,235;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools: $773,109;
• Hamilton Community schools: $363,061;
• Lakewood Park Christian School: $485,750; and
• St. Joseph Catholic School: $73,600.
“This CARES 2.0 federal funding offers the opportunity to focus on addressing the educational needs exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education. “As we all continue to navigate these challenges, it will be critical to better understand and take actions to mitigate the learning loss resulting from COVID-19, as well as capitalize on any opportunities for growth that have come to light as a result of this challenge.”
These funds include:
• Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — Planning allocations for Indiana’s public schools — the largest part of ESSER funding — total $799.37 million. These schools will submit their allowable expenses incurred from March 13, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2023, and then will be eligible for reimbursement.
• Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools — Non-public schools’ planning allocations total $81.66 million, which can be used to fund services and support for these schools.
These funds prioritize schools that enroll low-income students and are most impacted by the pandemic.
The planning allocations are preliminary and will be made final in the coming months based on the Title I formula.
The second federal stimulus package also includes more than $115 million in discretionary funding available to the state, as well as $327.78 million available for higher education.
