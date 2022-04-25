State offering
local vaccine clinic
AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Duesenberg Room at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine for adults only and the Pfizer vaccine fro ages 5 and up. Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are welcome.
DeKalb County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 last week with only two being school aged. There was only one case reported over the three day weekend.
The break down of cases last week include: three in the 11-20 age group, one in the 21-30 and 31-40 age groups, two in the 41-50 age group, one in the 51-60 age group and two in the 71-80 age group.
