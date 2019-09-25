HAMILTON — A Michigan woman died in a crash Tuesday night south of Hamilton, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Patsy M. Burton, 43, of Sturgis, Michigan, suffered fatal injuries in the crash of her 2000 Ford F150 pickup truck at 9:43 p.m.
A police report said Burton was traveling north on C.R. 61, just south of C.R. 4, when it appeared her truck ran off the side of the roadway. It appeared she overcorrected and lost control of the truck, causing it to run off the west side of the roadway as it traveled sideways.
The vehicle appeared to hit several trees as it traveled down a ditch line, causing it to roll onto its top, coming to rest on its roof, facing south.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of blunt-force trauma. The crash remains under investigation.
Indiana State Police, the Hamilton and Butler police departments, DeKalb EMS, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office and Hamilton Fire Department assisted county police.
