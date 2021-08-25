WOLCOTTVILLE — Nearly 150 people gathered for the 100th anniversary gathering of the Bonecutter family. The event took place July 31 at the Indian Lakes Campground in Wolcottville.
Family members are descendants of John Christopher Bonecutter and Rebecca Delilah Manville Bonecutter from Putnam County, Ohio.
Mr. Bonecutter was born June 3, 1846 and Mrs. Bonecutter was born Feb. 28, 1860, both in Putnam County. They were married Feb. 16, 1879 in Fayette County, Ohio. At age 19, he enlisted in the Ohio Infantry 186th Regiment on Feb 15, 1865.
They had 10 children: David William, Gilbert Oscar, James Carey, Jesse Christopher, Gertrude Pearl, Ethyl Ann, Everett Earl, Glenna Marie, John Darwin and Thomas William.
John Christopher Bonecutter died Oct 19, 1911 at the age of 65 in Putnam County Ohio and is buried in the Varner Cemetery. Rebecca Delilah Manville Bonecutter died March 16, 1953 at the age of 93 in Putnam County Ohio and is buried next to John in the Varner Cemetery.
The reunion is held for all descendants from David, Gilbert, James and Jesse. At this year’s reunion, there were 10 family members from David’s family, 32 from Gilbert’s family, two from James’ family and 96 from Jesse’s family.
There were 140 family members in attendance at the reunion. Family members traveled from Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Texas and New Mexico. At 95 years old, Maurice Bonecutter, from Midland Texas, was the oldest remaining descendant from the John and Delilah Bonecutter line.
The reunion celebration took place all weekend at the campground with 76 family members staying at the campground either in the rental cabins or campers. Timmy’s Catering and Fundraising of Huntertown prepared a catered meal July 31.
The family’s earliest-known ancestor is Johann Hermann Knochenhauer, born in 1755 in Hessen, Germany. He was the first documented Knochenhouer in America. Assigned to the Hessen-Kassel artillery, he fought initially for the British during the Revolutionary War.
A cannonier, he was first captured in Trenton, New Jersey, was exchanged, then joined the Americans as Johannes Bohnard. His unit captain reported him missing in action on Jan. 4 1782, after he was captured by the British during the Battle of Yorktown using the name “Bonecutter.”
German “soldiers-for-hire” fought for both sides in the Revolution, but Johann Hermann fought on each side and lived to tell about it. He settled in Frederick, Maryland with his wife, Lydia Ann, whom he married in Germany. He later moved to Virginia and lastly in Ohio.
In 1792, he reportedly was detained in Virginia while befriending a 46-year-old runaway Black slave named Duck. They were accused of stealing grain. Knochenhauer used the name John Harmon Bonecutter at the time of his detention.
Johann Hermann and Lydia Ann died in 1831 in Leesburg, Ohio. He is buried in Olinger-Barger Cemetery in Fayette, Ohio. They had four sons and two daughters who carried on the Bonecutter legacy: Martin, William, Sarah, George, Christopher and Catherine.
Christopher Bonecutter, born in 1788 in Frederick County, Virginia, was the father of John Christopher Bonecutter.
The family has held annual reunions at uncle Jesse’s home in Waterloo, in Butler’s Maxton Park, Francis Thomson Memorial Park in Waterloo, at United Methodist churches in Butler and Auburn, and for the past seven years at Indian Lakes Campground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.