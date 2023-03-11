Kiwanis planning Easter egg hunt
AUBURN — The Auburn Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m. at Eckhart Park, Auburn. Children 12 and under are invited.
There will be bicycle giveaway and other prizes. Sign up to win at the event. Bicycles will be drawn for one boy and one girl in age groups 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Promise DeKalb County scholarships of $125 also will be awarded to nine winners, ages 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Scholarships are good for DeKalb County residents only.
