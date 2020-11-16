AUBURN — A pedestrian was injured when a car struck her Thursday at 2:40 p.m. in west Auburn, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Sarah Ball, 21, of Garrett suffered injuries to her lower leg and foot, a police report said.
Ball told police she was walking toward businesses at 1106 W. 7th St. when she was hit by the front of a vehicle pulling into the parking lot. She said she was pushed backward, and then the driver’s side rear wheel ran over her foot.
The driver of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra, Sharon Bullock, 81, of Waterloo, told police she was turning toward the drive-through for a business. She saw a pedestrian and thought Ball was going to stop, but Ball did not. Bullock told police the pedestrian was looking at something in her hand and not paying attention to where she was walking.
