AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents — for the second day in a row.
The total matches Thursday’s new high mark for cases reported in a single day. Other daily reports have shown higher numbers, but they covered multi-day weekends.
Friday’s total includes a 19 patients who are recovering at home, who range in age from 13 to 95.
The Health Department has no further information on the other 12 new patients, who are between ages 10 and 69.
Friday’s new patients raise the county’s total to 895 since March and 376 in October, a rate of 12.5 cases per day this month. The previous high was 5.6 cases per day in September.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 84 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two in today’s report, with 22 who have been admitted to intensive-care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
State tops 3,000 again
More than 3,000 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day Friday, as statewide case counts stay at record-high levels.
Cases came down a little bit from the all-time high set Thursday, but still marked the second-highest total ever.
According to Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state recorded 3,163 more people positive for COVID-19.
That’s short of the record high set the day prior at 3,618, but is the highest number ever for a Friday. It’s about 400 cases higher than the previous all-time Friday high of 2,741 set last week.
This week started out with daily totals running higher than last week, and that trend stayed true throughout the week as numbers continued to surge upward with no signs of a plateau.
Average daily cases have more than doubled in October compared to September. The state set seven new one-day record highs this month.
Friday’s report did see some drops in daily deaths and positivity rate.
Deaths came down a bit to 26 — still higher than the October monthly average and more than double the September average — but it broke a streak of three days of 30-plus deaths.
Friday’s big case count came on another day of record-high testing, as Indiana processed more than 41,000 tests, although that included an upload of 2,791 negative tests that hadn’t been previously reported. Still, the positivity rate dropped to 7.7%, lower than the 8%-plus the state had seen over the last four days, which included one day over 9% and one day over 10%.
That positivity figure is still about double what it was a month ago, as the state deals with the huge surge in cases compared to much smaller gains in testing.
Locally, case counts slowed a bit in LaGrange and Steuben counties, but kept rising sharply in Noble and DeKalb.
Noble County was up by 18 cases, passing 1,300 cases all-time to 1,311 total. Steuben County added 13 cases, and LaGrange County was up 10.
No new deaths were reported around the four-county area. Noble County remains at 35 overall, followed by LaGrange County at 15 and Steuben County at nine.
