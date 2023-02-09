AUBURN – The Auburn Board of Works approved several actions at Tuesday’s meeting.
On the agenda were several street projects, promotions and employee milestones.
After previously being tabled, a request from Elizabeth’s Garden, a mobile food truck, was given permission to set up one day per week at one of the city’s approved locations.
Board members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee approved three projects and authorized City Engineer Daryl McConnell to seek quotes for another.
The city will mill and resurface the sections of C.R. 29 and C.R. 35 that are within the city limits. The DeKalb County Highway Department will do additional work on those roads.
The city’s share of the C.R. 29 work is $46,669.74 and the city’s share of the C.R. 35 work is $231,419.12. DeKalb County received a Community Crossings grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation for its part of the project.
The board approved a $223,517 bid from Pulver Asphalt to mill and resurface Iwo Street. Also approved was a $559,215 bid from API Construction for reconstruction on Morningstar Road.
Four firms submitted proposals on each project, according to bidding documents shared by McConnell. Bids for both projects came in below estimates.
The Iwo project was estimated to cost $399,565 and the Morningstar Road work was projected to cost $891,750.
At the request of Auburn Deputy Fire Chief Doug Cox, the board approved two promotions: first class firefighter Matthew Riehm to lieutenant and lieutenant Jason Penland to captain.
Reserve police officer Caleb Edgar was recognized for five years of service. Full-time police officer Justin James was recognized for 10 years of years. Water utility employee Zach Scott was recognized for 10 years of service and full-time police officer Derek Taylor was recognized for 15 years of service.
At the request of City Attorney Erik Weber, board members approved making the settlement agreement, joint petition consent to serve and consent to serve agreement signed with Metal Technologies.
“They’ve already been signed and filed,” Weber said. “I just want it on the record acknowledgment that those have been filed.
“This process has been bifurcated so much since October that I want it on the record that they have been filed, signed, and that they are at the IURC (Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission),” Weber said.
At the request of Auburn Essential Services general manager Susan Geyer, the board granted a utility permit for a project in Eckhart Park. The board also approved renewals with SMARTnet with CDW and APC with CDW.
The board approved renewals with SMARTnet with CDW and APC with CDW as presented by IS general manager Ramail Hozanovic.
The board also approved an engagement letter with Baker Tilly for financial consulting and advisory services.
This agreement could include investments, bond issues, debt management, Gateway reporting (state of Indiana’s website), comprehensive financial planning and more, Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller explained. Baker Tilly’s services are as needed, she noted, and could cost between $50,000 to $100,000.
