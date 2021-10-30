Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — American Rescue Plan Committee, St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. The purpose of the meeting is to prioritize suggested uses of the Fiscal Recovery Funds.
