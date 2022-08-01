ASHLEY — The Ashley-Hudson Festival will kick off Friday with a free dinner served at Hardy Park from 6-7 p.m.
A slow-pitch softball tournament will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park and a pet and bike parade will begin at Hardy Park at 7 p.m., proceeding down Main Street to Depot Street.
A beer tent will open at 8 p.m. at Thirty3 in Hudson, with music by Rekt.
Activities will continue Saturday with food, a parade, music and games. The festival will conclude with a church service at Smiley Park Sunday.
The festival schedule:
Friday
6-7 p.m. — Free dinner, Hardy Park.
6 p.m. — Slow-pitch softball tournament, Sunset Park.
7 p.m. — Bike and Pet Parade.
8 p.m. — Beer tent at Thirty3 in Hudson.
Saturday
7-10 a.m. — Breakfast, Ashley Fire Department.
10 a.m. — Parade line-up, Hardy Park.
11 a.m. — Parade, begins Hudson and runs through Ashley.
11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. — Sunset Park activities, including food vendors, craft vendors, carnival, petting zoo and music.
2 p.m. — Cornhole tournament, Sunset Park, $20 per team.
2 p.m. — Waterball, Smiley Park.
4 p.m. — Bingo, Sunset Park, $1 per card.
5:30 p.m. — K-9 demonstration.
6 p.m. — 5K, Sunset Park, $20, sign up at runsignup.com.
8 p.m. — Karaoke, Sunset Park.
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks, Sunset Park.
Sunday
10 a.m. — Church at Smiley Park, hosted by Ashley Love Divine Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.