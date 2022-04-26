WATERLOO — DeKalb High Schools Esports players have concluded their season after competing in playoffs last week.
The Overwatch team finished its season with a very close overtime match that ended in a loss and ended the season in the top 32 of the league, said DeKalb’s Esports adviser Tony Miller.
The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team earned a victory in its first match April 18, but fell April 20 in an upset loss, finishing the season in the top 32 of the league.
The League of Legends team got a win for its first round match April 20, but lost to the second-ranked team in the league, finishing in the top 16 of the league.
“Overall, the three teams finished the regular season 16th, 17th, and 15th respectively with top 32, top 32, and top 16 finishes in the playoffs. I am incredibly proud of the growth and dedication all 15 students who participated this season showed,” Miller said.
