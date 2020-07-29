Officers arrest 20
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 20 people from July 19-27, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Troy Clime, 56, of the 100 block of East Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested July 19 at 6:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Craig Hartsock, 29, of the 6600 block of Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 20 at 10:19 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Huffman, 26, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Ashley, was arrested July 20 at 2:59 p.m. by the Ashley-Hudson Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; battery, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Allen Tink, 29, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, Angola, was arrested July 20 at 6:31 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Fitch Haley, 30, of the 1000 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested July 20 at 7:33 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Falk, 39, of the 2600 block of Lincolndale Avenue, was arrested July 21 at 8:41 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
James Hunter, 44, of the 600 block of East 260, Euclid, Ohio, was arrested July 22 at 9:58 a.m. on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Marc Swonger, 33, of the 3100 block of South Robyn Drive, Pleasant Lake, was arrested July 22 at 10:06 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Phillip Longsworth, 52, of the 6900 block of C.R. 19, Auburn, was arrested July 22 at 1:23 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jessica Shaffer, 34, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested July 23 at 2:30 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Dakota Albertson, 21, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Butler, was arrested July 24 at 3:50 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant alleging domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Debra Martin, 26, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested July 24 at 11:58 a.m. by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tristan Jones, 22, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested July 24 at 11:10 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, Class B misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a wehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor and Class C misdemeanor.
Terry Mitchell, 31, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Waterloo, was arrested July 24 at 3:59 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Freese, 56, of the 6400 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was arrested July 24 at 2:41 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Rashid H. Ahmed, 23, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested July 26 at 12:50 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of domestic battery as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor.
John Giroux, 52, of the 4600 block of Butler Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 26 at 11:58 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Nacoma Perkins, 34, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, Angola, was arrested July 27 at 10:07 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony, with a habitual offender enhancement.
Jason Schaefer, 30, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Garrett, was arrested July 27 at 5:32 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Paresh Patel, 44, of the 400 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was arrested July 27 at 10:14 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
