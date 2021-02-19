AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Rick D. Williams II of the 2200 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, received a two-year suspended sentence, two years of probation and was fined $100 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Lindsay R. Hill of the 400 block of Lane 180, Turkey Lake, Hudson, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was fined $250 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Aimee J. Conley of the 3400 block of Arabella Court, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 240 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Kaz Shenfeld of the 1000 block of Clayton Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except two days, for possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony. He received one day of jail credit, He was placed on probation for 540 days and was fined $100.
Ian Murley of the 1100 block of C.R. 52, Garrett, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 450 days and was fined $150. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Chaynee Bry of the 1100 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 420 days and was fined $150. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jeffrey Sipe of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Megan Brewer of the 23000 block of Marquette Boulevard, South Bend, was sentenced to 20 days of incarceration, with five days of jail credit, for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
