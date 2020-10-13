Today we continue the series, "Co-parenting with a toxic ex.”
There is a saying that most of you may be familiar with, and that is "The struggle is real.” Spar; a synonym for struggle, is to engage in argument typically of a kind that is prolonged or repeated, but not violent. This is the reality of the "struggle" you may be facing, if you are co-parenting with a toxic ex.
You are striving to achieve the goal of a non-toxic atmosphere for your child(ren), that will most probably be met with a "struggle" by or from a toxic ex.
For the last couple of weeks, I have written about communication boundaries, but while you are establishing boundaries for communication, be thinking of other areas that your toxic ex may try to reach you, try to engage you in conversation, or possibly even try to stalk you. Facebook is a very popular social media source for a toxic ex to be able to do just that.
In addition to setting a standard and boundary for communication, also consider blocking a toxic ex on the Facebook and/or Messenger platform, if you haven't already. Again, this can just be added to what you are trying to do setting boundaries and gaining confidence and control over your situation. Not just Facebook, but there may be other areas of your life to consider, that you want to increase boundaries and privacy from a toxic ex, but Facebook is a great start in seeking that privacy.
If you are dealing with a toxic ex, then you most probably understand the dysfunction your child(ren) are in the middle of. That dysfunction is what you are trying to shield your child(ren) from, all while trying to encourage a healthy relationship between your child(ren) and their other parent.
Even though you may be in the middle of a toxic co-parenting relationship, you still need to apply the respect and responsibility elements of the four formula parts while making these changes. You are trying to implement change, which can be done by making these changes, and that also works towards the redefining of your relationship with your ex.
I hope you all have a great week.
