WATERLOO — As DeKalb Central families and staff prepared for spring break Friday, Superintendent Steve Teders sent a message expressing his gratitude, as well as his optimism for what lies ahead for the district in the coming months.
Teders noted that the district just passed the one-year anniversary of closing its doors due to COVID-19.
“It is truly amazing to see how much we have accomplished in offering both in-person and virtual learning environments. Providing maximum flexibility to our students and families was the cornerstone of our reopening plan, and our teachers, administrators and all staff members rose to the challenge to make it work. Today marks the 137th day of the 2020-21 school year for DeKalb Central, both in-person and virtual, and that is something to celebrate!” Teders said.
He noted the community support the district has received during this school year.
“Thank you cannot convey enough the sense of gratitude and pride that I feel each and every day as I drive onto any one of our school campuses,” Teders said.
“As superintendent, I feel a sense of cautious optimism in regards to the global pandemic. The number of positive cases and the positivity rates appear to be trending downward. The number of vaccinations in our region continues to climb, and I’m anxiously awaiting the opportunity to receive my own vaccination on Monday, March 29.”
Teders said for the district’s schools, spring represents renewed planning and preparation for summer programming and the return to in-person learning this fall.
“Many exciting things are in progress, included but not limited to in-person prom and graduation for our 54th graduating class of DeKalb High School,” he wrote.
Teders said enrollment is open for new and returning students, and parents are encouraged visit dekalbcentral.net to enroll now and attend in-person registration later in July.
District transfer requests also are available to families who live outside the district boundaries but would like to attend one of DeKalb Central’s six schools, Teders said.
“DeKalb Central Schools is committed to offering the best learning environment possible, and we believe in-person attendance is best for learning and are planning with that in mind for the fall,” Teders said.
He noted the need to continue to follow COVID-19 protocols, which, he said, have helped students and staff stay in school safely to this point. Protocols have been adjusted throughout the school year based on regular meetings with the DeKalb County Health Department and continued collaboration with county health officer Dr. Mark Souder and other education leaders in the county, Teders added.
“We will continue to meet regularly and lean on the guidance from not only our local health department but that of the Indiana State Department of Health and the CDC,” Teders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.