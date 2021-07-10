These tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 1-8. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Kelli M. Bennett, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Terica R. Blauvelt, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (DC).
Marissa M. Boatright, Valparaiso, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Lucian D. Boboia, Auburn, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Carmelo A. Borges, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Cebrina Cee Ann Bowen, Butler, improper rear lighting, $150 (BPD).
Weston B. Bradigan, Fort Wayne, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (DC).
Andrea S. Carmer, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Dalton D. Casper, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Audiranna M. Chandler, Wyoming, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Omar Contreras, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC).
Dustin W. Cupp, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Marjorie K. Dager, Harlan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Sherri L. DiGirolamo, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Antonio Ellis, Columbus, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Darren G. Engleking, Napoleon, speeding, $150 (DC).
Zacarias L. Garcia, Waterloo, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Brooke M. Gehring, Fishers, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Victoria R. Gooch, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Chad L. Grahovac, Grabill, speeding, $150 (DC).
Natosha N. Harmon, Garrett, use of telecommunications, $173 (GPD).
Rachel S. Harris, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Steven J. Hathaway, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
Devin A. Henderson, Albion, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
Randall James Hicks, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jasmine L. Hung, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
James G. Jackson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $172 (ISP).
Nathan A. Leiter, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Alexus Diane Mace, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Thomas Mack, Lathrup Village, Michigan, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Joseph V. MacNeil, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Robert G. Malott Jr., Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Zachery D. McKee, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
John L. McMaster, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Nicholas A. Meyers, Toledo, Ohio, speeding, $196 (DC).
Cayley A. Milledge, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brandon L. Miller, Dundee, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Nicholas M. Molargik, Garrett, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Derrick J. Morrison, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Bianca N.N. Nichols, Auburn, speeding, $172 (DC).
Billy G. Parsons Jr., West Unity, Ohio, violation of maximum weight restrictions, $875.50 (ISP).
Candace J. Pullin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jessica T. Rakoczy, Auburn, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Christian A. Restivo, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Steven R. Roberson, Kouts, loads not securely fastened, $235 (WPD).
Jalyn B.L. Robinson, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Melvin L. Robinson, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
April N. Duckson Rockenbush, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Austin R. Schaber, French Lick, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Zachary Tyler Schwartz, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Autumn R. Shatto, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Scott J. Simon, Auburn, expired registration, $150 (AUB).
David L. Slone, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Joshua James Smithson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Michael P. Smithson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Rebecca S. Spurbeck, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Chad A. Stayner, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
Abigail J. Steffen, Leo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Everett S. Thomas, Ashley, speeding, $171 (AS).
Shawn M. Watson, Auburn, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Autumn C. Whitaker, Ashley, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Shannon W. Wineland, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Elizabeth R. Winn, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shawn C. Woods, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
